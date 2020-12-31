It was a cold shooting night for the Amery girls basketball team against Baldwin-Woodville Dec. 21.
The Warriors fell to the Blackhawks 47-28 to fall to 1-3 on the season.
Only five Warriors scored versus B-W. Grace Carlson led Amery with 16 points and seven rebounds. Mariah Waalen added five points, six rebounds and five assists.
Amery finished 7-for-23 from 2-point range, 4-for-19 from three-point range and two-for-11 from the free throw line.
Kate Groskreutz led three Blackhawks in double figures with 15 points. Marney Roemhild tossed in 14. Anna Jordt finished with 11.
Amery is off until Jan. 5 when it travels to Osceola.
