The Amery girls tennis team finished its regular season with a 7-0 win over Baldwin-Woodville Sept. 24.
“The doubles teams had fantastic footwork and volleys at the net,” explained Amery coach Tanya Julson. “The singles players are using their patience in the back court and then getting to the net to finish the points.
Only one match went to the third set. At No. 1 singles, Sophie Whitley defeated Alison Nutt, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.
“The girls are playing great right now,” Julson said. “It is fun to watch them having success and implementing skills and strategies they have been practicing. It is a great time for the team to be playing their best as we enter the end of the season tournaments.”
Amery 7, Baldwin-Woodville 0
Singles: No. 1 – Sophie Whitley (A) def. Alison Nutt (B-W), 4-6, 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 – Hannah Bottolfson (A) def. Bailey Albrightson (B-W), 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 – Lily Marquand (A) def. Katelynn Miller (B-W), 6-2, 6-0; No. 4 – Ashley Benysek (A) def. Dru Beebe (B-W), 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 – Ally de la Cruz/Deidra Meyer (A) def. Brooke/Allison Albrightson (B-W), 6-4, 6-3; No. 2 – Truc Nguyen/Alaina Rivard (A) def. Juneau Paulsen/Alyssa Moore (B-W), 6-3, 6-3; No. 3 – Lidia Curtis/Ella Gould (A) def. Camille Bennis/Alayna Brightbill (B-W), 6-1, 7-5.
Warriors rout Bloomer
The Warriors blanked Bloomer 7-0 on Sept. 22.
None of the matches went to a third set and Bloomer took only four games in all seven matches.
Amery 7, Bloomer 0
Singles: No. 1 – Sophie Whitley (A) def. Cayda Bingham (B), 6-0, 6-0, No. 2 – Hannah Bottolfson (A) def. Madilyn Omar (B), 6-0, 6-0, No. 3 – Lily Marquand (A) def. Kylee Sedlacek (B), 6-1, 6-0, No. 4 – Ashley Benysek (A) def. Madison Sather (B), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 – Deidra Meyer/Ally de la Cruz (A) def. Cailynn Loftgren/RyAnna Keller (B), 6-2, 6-1, No. 2 – Truc Nguyen/Alaina Rivard (A) def. Stephanie Gallion/Savanna Seibel (B), 6-0,6-0; No. 3 – Lidia Curtis/Ella Gould (A) def. Kaylee Klatt/McKenna Schindler (B), 6-0, 6-0.
