Jaidyn McAlpine, Ella Williamson and Jenna Hendrickson led the Amery girls track and field team to a second place finish at the June 2 meet held in Amery.
McAlpine won the 2-mile run with a personal record time of 12:25.60. Williamson was the high jump champion, clearing 5-02, and Hendrickson dominated the field of shot putters, recording a personal record distance of 35-06.50.
Williamson also finished second in both the 100-meter hurdles (17.84 seconds) and 300-meter hurdles (50.24 seconds). Megan Osero was runner up in the 2-mile run (14:18.89). Grace Carlson placed second in the high jump (4-08). Alaina Rivard was runner up in both the shot put (35-04) and discus throw (103-0). And the 4x200-meter relay team of Kaitlyn Peterson, Aurora Schwartz, Isabella Becker and Crystal Livingston crossed the finish line second (2:07.02).
Placing third for the Warriors were Peterson (800-meter run, 2:58.89), Hendrickson (discus throw, 89-03) and the 4x100-meter relay team of Peterson, Schwartz, Becker and Livingston (1:01.35).
Team Scores
Prescott 112, Amery 88, St. Croix Central 54.33, Baldwin-Woodville 48.33, Ellsworth 36.33
