By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Amery's four-game girls basketball winning streak came to a close on Jan. 28 with a 50-67 road loss to WIAA Division 3's 10th-ranked Prescott.
The Warriors (9-5) had three players score in double figures, but even those three combined did not match the 38 points posted by Prescott's Isabella Lenz - who also tallied eight steals.
Amery's Julia Engebretson and Ella Schmidt each had 12 points, four rebounds and two assists. Engebretson also added a steal.
Drew Granica posted 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Also scoring for the Warriors were Morgan Brotzel (nine points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal) and Mariah Waalen (six points, six rebounds, three assists). Lydia Monson contributed six rebounds and three assists.
Prescott (11-2) is tied with New Richmond for the Middle Border Conference lead, with Amery sitting in third place.
