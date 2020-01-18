By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Clear Lake's second-ranked Division 5 girls basketball team was put to the test on Jan. 6 when it took on perennial power Colfax (ranked No. 7 in Division 4) at home and emerged with a narrow 43-41 victory.
The Warriors (10-0) withstood a 16-point, eight-rebound effort by Colfax's (9-2) Kameri Meredith by hitting back with the 1-2 punch of Julianna Rosen and Maddie Rosen. Julianna racked up 14 points, 10 rebounds and a block to lead the way while Maddie posted 13 points, eight rebounds and a block.
Also scoring for the Warriors were Maggie Rosen (eight points), Madison Zimmer (four points), Lizzie Rosen (three points, three assists) and Lily Hacker (one point, three assists, two rebounds).
