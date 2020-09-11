The Amery girls tennis team earned another win, this time beating Ellsworth 5-2 on Sept. 3.
The Warriors were keyed by its No. 1 singles and doubles players as they both won. Sophie Whitley defeated Kacie Duval 6-1, 7-5 at No. 1 singles, while Hannah Bottolfson and Deidra Meyer swept Lydia Cole and Hannah Hinrichs 6-3, 6-1.
Amery 5, Ellsworth 2
Singles: No. 1 – Sophie Whitley (A) def. Kacie Duval (E), 6-1, 7-5; No. 2 – Ally de la Cruz (A) def. Bailey Ahlers (E), 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 – Lily Marquand (A) def. Ella Gardener (E), 6-2, 6-3; No. 4 – Claire Lawrence (E) def. Ella Gould (A), 6-2, 7-6 (7-2).
Doubles: No. 1 – Hannah Bottolfson/Deidra Meyer (A) def. Lydia Cole/Hannah Hinrichs (E)< 6-3,6-1; No. 2 – Truc Nguyen/Ashley Benysek (A) def. Tori Dawley/Shelly Schultz (E), 6-3, 7-6 (7-1); No. 3 – Molly Janke/Hayley Bach (E) def. Lidia Curtis/Alaina Rivard (A), 6-2, 6-1.
