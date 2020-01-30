By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Amery's boys' hockey team picked up its third shutout of the season on Jan. 21 in Somerset in what Coach Tim Henningsgard described as "one of the stranger games I have ever coached."
"Somerset (8-9-0) put a ton of effort in holding us off the scoreboard and there weren't many scoring chances either way," Henningsgard said after the 1-0 victory.
The Spartans' game plan worked for nearly 16 minutes until Asher Page managed to find the back of the net off a Mac Smith assist.
"After struggling most of the first period, it was pretty important for us to score that goal with just nine seconds," Coach Henningsgard said. "We didn't have our 'A' game and still won the period."
Just 24 combined shots were taken the remainder of the game as the Warriors (14-5) went on to finish with 26-18 overall shot advantage.
Ethan Mork saved all 18 shots in the Warrior goal.
"Ethan didn't have to face many shots but he came up with a couple of huge saves late in the third, including a breakaway by their leading goal scorer," Henningsgard said.
The win marked Amery's third straight while Somerset has alternated between wins and losses for the last eight games.
