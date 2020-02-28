By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
For the ninth straight game, Amery's Ella Schmidt led her girls basketball team in scoring when she scored 22 points in a 60-30 home victory over Osceola on Feb. 20. She was also one of three Warriors to record six rebounds in the game which marked Amery's (16-6) sixth consecutive victory.
Schmidt has averaged more than 17 points and seven rebounds per game to lead the team in both categories this season.
Julia Engebretson added 11 points, four rebounds and three assists. She also added a block, bringing her season block total to a team-high of six.
Lydia Monson, the team's most efficient shooter (hitting 56% of her shots for the season) contributed seven points (including two-for-three shooting on 3-pointers), six assists and three rebounds.
Mariah Waalen also scored seven points and notched six rebounds. Morgan Brotzel posted six points on two 3-pointers and added six rebounds. Drew Granica, who averages a team-high 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game contributed five points, two assists and one steal.
Anna Ganje scored two points.
Osceola's season record sits at 7-15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.