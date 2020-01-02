By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
The Amery Wrestling team picked up a victory over the host of the Cameron Invite on Dec. 20 defeating Cameron, 54-30.
Kale Hopke (195 pounds) pinned Thomas Felder in 1:41. Joseph Wentz added a 2:36 fall over Eli Gillette at 132 pounds. Jordan Penard (138 pounds) disposed of Cole Rosmos in 1:21. Walker Ingham (145 pounds) stuck Tommy Quinn in 3:15 and Grant Cook (152 pounds) pinned Caleb Gillett in 2:53.
The Warriors also received four forfeits and forfeited one of match of their own.
