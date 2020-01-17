By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Amery's wrestling team narrowly edged River Falls for the title of 2020 New Richmond Invitational Champion on Jan. 11. The 12th-ranked (Division 2) Warriors earned 272 team points while the state honorable mention (Division 1) Wildcats were close behind at 270.5 in the 11-team tournament.
Claiming the title in the 132 pound bracket was Jordan Penard (22-0), who went 5-0 on the day, including a 1:21 pin against Spooner's Hopke Isaac (15-9) a 22-7 technical fall over Athen's Chase Ellenbecker (13-9), a 5-1 decision over Osceola's Drew Willeman (21-7) and a 10-0 major decision over Clear Lake's Matt Anderson (19-4).
Mason Tylee (15-2) won the 138-pound weight class, winning all five of his matches by way of pins. Among his victims were Osceola's Jacob Sedivy (16-11), who he pinned in 5:58, and New Richmond's Cayden Henning (13-8), who he took out in 4:07.
Robert Beese (14-1) was the 220 pound champion, grabbing three falls, a major decision and a standard decision. In his first match in the championship bracket, Beese pinned Spring Valley/Elmwood's Travis Marty (12-9) in 4:59. He then edged Osceola's Tyler Johnson (14-5) by a 1-0 decision in the championship match.
The Warriors also had three runner up finishers.
Walker Ingham (21-2), who picked up his 100th-career victory, placed second at 145 pounds, with 4-1 tournament record than included a 6-0 win over Athens' Carter Brunke (15-7) and a 16-1 technical fall win over Kiru Adbebe (18-9) of Trinity at River Ridge. He was pinned in the championship match by River Falls' Vito Massa (24-3).
Grant Cook (16-6) was runner up in the 152 pound bracket, earning a 12-0 major decision victory over Caleb Mielke (5-4) of River Falls, a 43-second pin over Lukas Paulson (11-11) of Clear Lake, a 4:29 pin over Deaglan Maines (13-11) of Trinity at River Ridge, and a 2:38 fall over Cross Hurlburt (15-9) of Spring Valley/Elmwood. He lost a 4-9 decision to New Richmond's Tyler Dennis (17-9) in the championship match.
Kale Hopke (21-1) placed second at 195 pounds after picking up a 13-3 major decision over Jack Michaud (17-7) of Trinity at River Ridge and a 3-2 decision over Osceola's Nick Carlson (20-7). Athens' Connor Westfall (20-3) topped Hopke, 8-4, in the championship match.
Placing fourth for the Warriors were: Hunter Beese (17-6, 120 pounds), Joseph Wentz (10-11, 126 pounds) and Carter Neilsen (11-10, 285 pounds).
In sixth place were: Chance Schroeder (4-5, 220 pounds), Oscar Brickel (10-10, 170 pounds), Timmy Kelling (7-8, 160 pounds), Austin Schleusner (5-5, 126 pounds), Dylan Anderson (3-8, 120 pounds) and Sam Kelling (13-6, 106 pounds).
Brendan Burke (7-3, 106 pounds) and Miguel Herrera (1-5, 113 pounds) each placed seventh. Cole Andren (1-8, 138 pounds) was ninth.
Team Scores
Amery 272, River Falls 270.5, Osceola 227, New Richmond 183, Spring Valley/Elmwood 168, Spooner/Webster 160, Trinity at River Ridge 152.5, Athens 149.5, Clear Lake 142.5, Rice Lake, 116.5, Somerset 101.5
