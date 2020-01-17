By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
For the first time this season Amery's girls basketball team lost back-to-back games. The second of those games came on Jan. 7 when Barron (5-5) came to Amery and defeated the Warriors, 49-40.
Morgan Brotzel paced Amery's offense with 15 points, three steals and two rebounds. Meanwhile, two Warriors (5-3) finished in double figures in rebounds. Mariah Waalen racked up 11 boards and two assists to go along with her six points. Lydian Monson posted 10 rebounds, two assists and three points.
Also scoring for Amery were Ella Schmidt (seven points, eight rebounds), Julia Engebretson (six points, three rebounds) and Drew Granica (four points, four assists).
