By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Amery's boys hockey team delivered a strong senior night performance on Feb. 8 at home when it defeated the Menomonie Mustangs, 6-3.
"With it being senior night, I wasn't sure if it would be a distraction," said Amery Coach Tim Henningsgard. "It obviously wasn't as we scored three times in the first eight minutes of the game."
Scoring those goals were Asher Page, Justin Walter and Mac Smith.
Menomonie responded with one goal before the end of the period, but the Warriors went back to work in the second with goals by Smith and Jackson Henningsgard.
Leading 5-1 heading into the final period, Amery gave up another goal around the 3 minute mark but answered again with another Jackson Henningsgard goal. Menomonie scored its final goal at the 15:21 mark on a power play.
"It was great to see our senior leaders bring us to victory in this one," Coach Henningsgard said. "What a great way to end their regular season career at home."
With the victory, the Warriors' record improved to 18-5. Menomonie, however, fell to 4-17.
"It was bitter sweet seeing all 10 senior players and their parents lined up across the blue line tonight," Coach Henningsgard said. "This has been a pretty great group. Hopefully we have many more games to play."
Amery outshot Menomonie, 30-29, and Ethan Mork collected 26 saves for the win.
Earning assists for the Warriors were: Jackson Henningsgard (three), Grady Martin (two), Smith (two), Pake Brown, Sammy Otto, Page, Simon Panek and Miles Troff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.