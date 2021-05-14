It was a beautiful day for soccer with Amery hosting Middle Border Conference rival Osceola. It was a very evenly matched, fun-to-watch game. There were some good scoring chances for each side with the goalkeepers coming up with some great saves.
In a flurry of action, Osceola’s goalkeeper made a couple of amazing saves on the goal line about 20 minutes into the game. That gave confidence to Osceola to take the ball into Amery’s defensive half and earn a corner kick. Lauren Kremer scored off the corner kick in the 27th minute.
Amery answered the challenge less than 30 seconds later. Amery senior Hannah Bottolfson intercepted a pass and used her fancy footwork to dribble around four Osceola players to get space to take a shot from just outside the 18-yard goalbox. It was an amazing shot that went over the keeper, hit the cross bar, and then bounced over the goal line. I
t was a back and forth game the rest of the way with both teams earning good scoring opportunities.
Amery senior goalkeeper Ana Graff came up with a huge breakaway save that kept the score tied late in the second half. This match ended in a 1-1 tie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.