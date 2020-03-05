By Brett Hart
Amery's wrestling team tied Tomahawk for the 12th-most points among the 71 teams represented in Division 2 of the 2019-20 WIAA Individual State Championships of the weekend.
Jordan Penard
Jordan Penard led the way, wrapping up a 39-5 season with a 4th-place finish in the 132-pound bracket - one place higher than his final state ranking of the season. Penard opened the state tournament by pinning Little Chute's Noah Kilgas (10-5, ranked No. 12) in just 1:42. He then followed with a 10-4 decision over Viroqua's third-ranked Cale Anderson (46-6) in the quarterfinals.
Two Rivers' second-ranked Bailey Thelen (38-4) edged Penard by a 2-0 decision in the semifinals, but Penard bounced back to best fourth-ranked Sawyer Best (48-3) of Bloomer/Colfax by a 12-4 major decision.
In his final match of the state tourney, Penard dropped a 4-0 decision to sixth-ranked Matt Rogge (46-7) of Prairie Du Chien. Thelen finished in second place.
Walker Ingham
Walker Ingham (39-6) also won his first two matches on the way to a fifth-place finish in the 145 pound bracket - living up to his billing as the 5th ranked wrestler in the state. Ingham opened with a 13-2 major decision over ninth-ranked Adam Sauer (45-6) of Lomira and then gritted out a 5-1 sudden victory over seventh-ranked Ethan Schwartz (35-5) of Denmark.
Kewaskum's second-ranked Braiden Scoles (41-3) put the brakes on Ingham in the semifinals, ending the match with a 14-0 major decision. Ingham then lost his next match by a 5-1 decision to Ashland's fourth-ranked Jared Stricker (46-2) before topping eighth-ranked Wyatt Esker (43-8) of Wittenberg-Birnamwood in the fifth-place match. Scoles went on to win the state title.
Kale Hopke
Fourth-ranked Kale Hopke (39-6) placed sixth at 195 pounds. He opened with a 7-3 decision over 12th-ranked Carson Lobdel (27-12) of Darlington/Black Hawk and followed with a 7-4 decision over Berlin's seventh-ranked C.J. Kurczek (38-9).
His next two matches, however, were decided by just one point in favor of his opponents. In the semifinal round, Hopke fell, 2-1, to third-ranked Quincy Klister (44-4) of Wrightstown. The following match produced the same score as Hopke lost to Tomahawk's eighth-ranked Erick Decker (38-11).
In the fifth-place match, Hopke was pinned by fifth-ranked Drew Ries (34-3) of Turner in 4:09. Klister finished in second place.
Mason Tylee
Ninth-ranked Mason Tylee wrapped up his season with a 27-8 record after losing by a 15-0 technical fall to Richland Center's 11th-ranked Max Schmidt (44-10) in the first round of the state tournament at 138 pounds.
