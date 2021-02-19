The Amery boys basketball team was unable to sweep Osceola as the Chieftains defeated the Warriors 53-44 in the team’s regular season finale Feb. 11.
Wyatt Luchtenburg led the Warriors with 12 points, six rebounds and three steals. Jason Oft added 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots.
Lane Frederick recorded eight points and five rebounds. Dayton White pulled down nine rebounds and Mikey Kurschinski added eight.
Garrett Slater had a game-high 21 points for Osceola. Ashton Measner added nine.
The Warriors outrebounded Osceola 38-24, but struggled from three-point range (3-for-17) and committed 22 turnovers.
The two teams played earlier this year with Amery defeating Osceola 33-29 Jan. 5.
Amery started the week with a 76-25 loss to St. Croix Central Feb. 9.
Four Warriors scored five points each – Dayton White, Jason Oft, Wyatt Luchtenburg and Mikey Kurschinski. Oft added five rebounds, Luchtenburg and Kurschinski finished with four each.
Colin Hackbarth led the Middle Border Conference champions Panthers with 20 points each. Kelson Klin tossed in 11, while Cayden LaVenture finished with 10.
Central finished with 35 rebounds to Amery’s 23. The Panthers committed 19 assists to the Warriors’ four.
Amery is now 2-14 on the year. They travel to Ashland 7 p.m., Feb. 19 for its regional opener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.