By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Four Warriors scored in double figures on Feb. 17 to lead Amery's girls basketball team to its fifth straight victory with a 69-31 road win over Boyceville.
Ella Schmidt led the way with 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Morgan Brotzel came in with 12 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Drew Granica and Lydia Monson each scored 11 points and tallied four steals. Granica also posted three assists and the team's only blocked shot while Monson contributed five rebounds.
Also scoring for Amery (15-6) were: Mariah Waalen (six points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals), Julia Engebretson (five points, three rebounds, four assists, two steals), Anna Ganje (two points, four rebounds) and Grace Carlson (one point).
Boyceville (7-15) was led by Emma Oullette with 11 points.
