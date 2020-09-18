The Amery girls tennis team picked up another win Sept. 10 as it defeated Unity 7-0.
The final score wasn’t the whole story, explained Warrior coach Tanya Julson.
“Tennis is a sport that doesn’t have referees or umpires making line calls or keeping score,” she explained. “The players must do this on their own. Each year, the Amery players have received compliments from other teams’ parents and coaches for sportsmanship and integrity. Last night, I am proud to say that a Unity parent found me after the match and complimented the Amery team for showing kindness and being encouraging to the Unity players.”
Amery won three matches by forfeit as Unity’s roster in only eight players and two of them couldn’t attend.
Of the matches played, highlights include Ally de la Cruz’s win at No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-0 over Annie Strege and Lidia Curtis/Ashley Benysek’s win at No. 1 doubles over Molly Eley and Evie Teideman, 6-3, 6-2.
Amery 7, Unity 0
Singles: No. 1 – Deidra Meyer (A) by forfeit; No. 2 – Lily Marquand (A) by forfeit; No. 3 – Ally de la Cruz (A) def. Annie Strege (U), 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 – Ella Gould (A) def. Taylor Erickson (U), 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles – No. 1 – Truc Nguyen/Ashley Benysek (A) def. Molly Eley/Evie Teideman (U), 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 – Lidia Curtis/Alaina Rivard (A) def. Emma Mullin/Emma Ogren (U), 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 – Maya Curtis/Lauren Sobczek (A) by forfeit.
