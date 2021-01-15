The number two-ranked team in Division 2 wrestling in the state of Wisconsin showed why again Jan. 7 in a quadrangular.
Amery disposed of St. Croix Central, 60-19; Chetek-Weyerhausen/Prairie Farm, 81-0 and Cameron 62-14.
The Warrriors won 10 matches against Central, all of them pins. Five of them (Hunter Beese, Wyatt Ingham, Koy Hopke, Kale Hopke and Walker Ingham) won their matches in less than a minute. Two more (Jordan Penard and Brendan Burke) needed only 70 seconds. Joseph Wentz’s pin lasted until the second period. The final two (Mason Tylee and Robert Beese) went into the third period.
Against Chetek-Weyerhauser/Prairie Farm, pins were again the story as the Warriors had eight of them. All eight matches (Cole Andren, Walker Ingham, Maverick Goulet, Koy Hopke, Brendan Burke, Wyatt Ingham, Jordan Penard and Mason Tylee) ended in the first period. The non six-point win was courtesy of Joseph Wentz, who earned a 5-0 decision. Earning forfeit wins were Grant Cook, Kale Hopke, Robert Beese, Sam Kelling and Hunter Beese.
The final match saw the Warriors use five pins and four forfeits to rout the Comets. Pins came courtesy of Mason Tylee, Walker Ingham, Koy Hopke, Wyatt Ingham and Hunter Beese. Jordan Penard earned a technical fall and Maverick Goulet won via decision. Kale Hopke, Robert Beese, Brendan Burke and Sam Kelling earned forfeit wins.
Amery is at Barron 6 p.m. Thursday for a quadrangular.
Amery 60, St. Croix Central 19
138 – Jordan Penard (A) pinned Noah Nusbaum (SCC), 1:10; 145 – Mason Tylee (A) pinned Tadan Holzer (SCC), 4:49; 152 – Owen Wasley (SCC) pinned Cole Andren (A), 2:18; 160 – Walker Ingham (A) pinned Logan Mahedy (SCC), :43; 170 – Devin Wasley (SCC) maj. dec. Grant Cook (A), 10-0; 182 – Parker Shackleton (SCC) pinned Maverick Goulet (A), :19; 195 – Kale Hopke (A) pinned Jacob Berends (SCC), :59; 220 – Koy Hopke (A) pinned Landon Langer (SCC), :51; 285 – Robert Beese (A) pinned Josh Bair (SCC), 4:56; 106 – Brendan Burke (A) pinned Adam Madlung (SCC), 1:10; 113 – Teague Holzer (SCC) dec. Sam Kelling (A), 8-2; 120 – Wyatt Ingham (A) pinned Hunter Feyereisen (SCC), :43; 126 – Hunter Beese (A) pinned Christopher Woehrman (SCC), :25; 132 – Joseph Wentz (A) pinned Eli Ponath (SCC), 2:49
Amery 81, Chetek-Weyerhausen/Prairie Farm 0
152 – Cole Andren (A) pinned Alexander Campbell (C/PF), :55; 160 – Walker Ingham (A) pinned Joshua Konvicka (C/PF), 1:20; 170 – Grant Cook (A) won by forfeit; 182 – Maverick Goulet (A) pinned Thor Sather (C/PF), :56; 195 – Kale Hopke (A) won by forfeit; 220 – Koy Hopke (A) pinned Noah Bradley (C/PF), :29; 285 – Robert Beese (A) won by forfeit; 106 – Brendan Burke (A) pinned Dawson Klefstad (C/PF), :45; 113 – Sam Kelling (A) won by forfeit; 120 – Wyatt Ingham (A) pinned McKensie Clemtson (C/PF), :42; 126 – Hunter Beese (A) won by forfeit; 132 – Joseph Wentz (A) dec. Justin Fowler (C/PF), 5-0; 138 – Jordan Penard (A) pinned Tucker Clemtson (C/PF), :26; 145 – Mason Tylee (A) pinned Kyle Jarmusic (C/PF), 1:03
Amery 62, Cameron 14
145 – Mason Tylee (A) pinned Cole Romsos (C), 1:00; 152 – Tommy Quinn (C) pinned Cole Andren (A), 5:01; 160 – Walker Ingham (A) pinned Michael Kuchera (C), 1:10; 170 – Ashtyn Waite (C) dec. Grant Cook (A), 7-4; 182 –Maverick Goulet (A) dec. Westin Candler (C), 6-2; 195 – Kale Hopke (A) won by forfeit; 220 – Koy Hopke (A) won by forfeit; 285 – Robert Beese (A) won by forfeit; 106 – Brendan Burke (A) won by forfeit; 113 – Sam Kelling (A) won by forfeit; 120 – Wyatt Ingham (A) pinned Jesse Slayton (C), 1:16; 126 – Hunter Beese (A) pinned Jeremy Benck (C), 3:24; 132 – Tanner Gerber (C) tech. fall Joseph Wentz (A), 17-1; 138 – Jordan Penard (A) tech. fall Cayden Gifford (C), 18-0.
