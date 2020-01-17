By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Amery's 12th-ranked WIAA Division 2 wrestling team picked up a huge 50-27 victory over St. Croix Central on Jan. 9, collecting five pins along the way.
At 106 pounds, Sam Kelling earned a 3:44 fall over Hunter Feyereisen. Hunter Beese received a forfeit at 120 pounds, and Jordan Penard pinned Tadan Holzer in 3:48 in the 132 pound match.
Mason Tylee (138 pounds) disposed of Erik Collins in just 52 seconds, and Walker Ingham (145 pounds) followed with a 1:47 fall over Micah Larsen.
Grant Cook (152 pounds) earned a 10-6 decision over Logan Shackleton and Kale Hopke (195 pounds) snagged a 16-1 technical fall win over Parker Shackleton.
Robert Beese (220 pounds) received a forfeit and Carter Nielsen (285 pounds) finished things with a 2:54 pin against Josh Bair.
