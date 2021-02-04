Last week the Middle Border Conference announced the names of wrestlers who have been selected as All Conference. The Amery Warriors have taken the title of team conference champions. The Most Valuable Wrestler will be determined at the State Wrestling Tournament.
All wrestlers selected from Amery selected for 1st Team, this included seniors Walker Ingham (160lbs) and Jordan Penard (138lbs); juniors J.C. Wentz (132lbs), Robert Beese (Heaveyweight), Kale Hopke (195lbs) and Mason Tylee (145lbs); freshman Wyatt Ingham (120lbs) and Koy Hopke (220lbs).
The wrestlers will travel to Sectionals in Neillsville Saturday, February 6. The State Individual Tournament is February 13 at Adams-Friendship. The State Team Tournament will be held February 20 at Adams-Friendship.
Also named to All Conference for MBC were:
Baldwin 1st Team: Colton Hush, Ty Fink, Blaine Guthrie and Max Ramburg. 2nd Team: Cole Braasch, Hunter Gartmann and Sam Crowley. Honorable Mention: Hunter Bonte and Austin Schmidt.
Ellsworth 2nd Team: Braden Matzek, Ryan Matzeka nd Louis Jahnke. Honorable Mention: Landon Lampman, Willy Penn, Zack Peterson and Anthony Madsen.
New Richmond 2nd Team: Tyler Dennis. Honorable Mention: Bode Gabriel and Chase Feiner.
Osceola 2nd Team: Thomas Oswald, Kaleb Woodley and Nick Carlson. Honorable Mention: Lucas Sedivy and Jacob Sedivy.
Prescott 1st Team: Sam Murphy. 2nd Team: Alex Iberg.
St. Croix Central 1st Team: Devin Wasley. 2nd Team: Teague Holzer, Tadan Holzer and Josh Blair. Honorable Mention: David Olson, Parker Shackleton and Owen Wasley.
Somerset Honorable Mention: Zach Maitrejean.
