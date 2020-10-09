The Amery Warriors Boys' Soccer team is halfway through their Middle Boarder Conference season. Their current record is 2 wins, 3 losses and 1 tie. There have been many twists and turns throughout the season with a late start, Covid-19 safety measures in place, and the passing of a dear friend, youth coach, and team parent, Jon Otto.
Thursday's win against Osceola of 6-2 was a strong combination of communication, great passing, and the most shots on goal of any game this season so far. The team never gave up and kept going in on the attack. This came after a tough loss on Tuesday against New Richmond. The team rebounded very well. This is a young team and they are beginning to learn to work together. Amery hopes to continue with this momentum into the second half of the season, as they will play each team a second time.
Stats after six games include: Dayton White leading the team with 6 goals followed by Ryder Fern with 4 and 3 by Derrick Chute. Justin Walters is leading the team in attempts on goal with 17 so far and has 6 assists. On Defense, Joseph Bohn has 28 one-on-one tackles and 29 clears. Following close behind is Michael Lepak with 28 and Chad Sarsland with 23. Joseph Wentz has 36 saves on the season.
