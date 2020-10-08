Girls Golf Team

Coach Bill Peterson and the 2020 Amery High School Girls Golf Team L-R: Lexi Griffin, Taylor Bush, Zoe Miller, Charlee Schroeder, Rylle Thompson-Ziemer, Kaylee Yzerman and Paighton Tyman.

 April Ziemer | Amery Free Press

Kaylee Yzermans was low individual qualifier at Regionals held at Pheasant Hills September 30. She will head to Sectionals, October 7 in Rice Lake. Yzermans shot a 95. Also competing at Regionals were Rylee Thompson-Ziemer, Lexi Griffin, Paighton Tyman and Charlee Schroeder. Regionals were also good to Thompson-Ziemer and Griffin who shot personal best scores that day.

