Kaylee Yzermans was low individual qualifier at Regionals held at Pheasant Hills September 30. She will head to Sectionals, October 7 in Rice Lake. Yzermans shot a 95. Also competing at Regionals were Rylee Thompson-Ziemer, Lexi Griffin, Paighton Tyman and Charlee Schroeder. Regionals were also good to Thompson-Ziemer and Griffin who shot personal best scores that day.
Warrior lady golfers take on Regionals
April Ziemer
