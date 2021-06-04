Amery's Aaron Mork finished 10th at the May 24 Middle Border Conference championship golf meet, finishing in 85 strokes. That effort led the Warriors to a fifth place team finish for the day and a fourth place finish in the final conference standings.
Blue Anderson recorded a score of 91, Leif Anderson, 93, Vincent Green, 98, and Justin Walter, 106.
Anderson finished the 2021 season with the fifth-best overall score while Mork was seventh in the conference for the season.
Blu Anderson earned 1st team all conference, Aaron Mork- 2nd team all conference and Vincent Greene- honorable mention.
Final Conference Standings
St. Croix Central 76, New Richmond 74, Osceola 52, Amery 51, Ellsworth 43, Baldwin-Woodville 34, Somerset 21, Prescott 10
