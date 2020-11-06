A look at the box score from the Osceola/Amery football game Oct. 30, tells one story.
The Chieftains outgained the Warriors by nearly a 2-to-1 margin (266 to 135). Osceola had 15 first downs to Amery’s nine and OHS ran 63 offensive plays to the Warriors’ 42.
Those numbers would foretell an Osceola win.
Yet, there were two statistics, which paints a different story. The Chieftains committed four turnovers to Amery’s one and Osceola had 72 yards of penalties to the Warriors’ 24.
Those two stats ended up resulting in the most important stat, the final score: Amery 13, Osceola 12.
The win snapped a 17-game losing streak for the Warriors. Their last win came two years ago also against Osceola.
Koy Hopke started the scoring with a two-yard run in the second quarter. That came after the Amery defense forced an Osceola turnover on the Chieftain 16-yard line. They extended the lead with less than two minutes to go in the quarter as Daniel Wolf kicked a 25-yard field goal.
The Chieftains scored two touchdowns in the third quarter, but what turned out to be huge, missed both point after touchdowns plays, only resulting in a 12-10 lead.
Amery responded with an eight minute, 15 play drive, which resulted in a Wolf 23-yard field goal with 3:55 left in the fourth.
Osceola got as far as the Warrior 31-yard line on the subsequent drive, but the drive stalled.
Koy Hopke finished with 28 rushes for 124 yards rushing. Kale Hopke completed three passes for 17 yards.
Defensively, three Warriors finished with more than 10 total tackles. Keaton Tollakson had 13; Koy Hopke and Bryn Gouker each had 12.
Amery (1-4 overall) looks to extend its winning streak as it travels to Prescott 7 p.m., Nov. 6 in its regular season finale. Prescott is 1-5 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.