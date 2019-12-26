By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Amery's boys basketball team suffered its fifth straight loss of the year on Dec. 17 when it fell 39-78 to Baldwin-Woodville at home. The Blackhawks (3-3) had four players score in double figures while Jason Oft and Wyatt Luchtenburg shared the scoring leadership roles for the Warriors (0-5) with 10 points each.
Luchtenburg also led the team in rebounds (six) and assists (three). Oft was also the team leader in blocks (two) and steals (one).
Luke Julson contributed nine points, five rebounds and two assists.
Also scoring for Amery were Charlie Flanum (four points, four rebounds), Dayton White (two points, five rebounds), and Kenny Lepak (two points, two rebounds).
