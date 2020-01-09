By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
The Amery boys' basketball squad traveled to Balsam Lake on Jan. 20 only to return home with a 20-60 loss to the Eagles after hitting just 2 of 13 shots outside of the free throw lane and 10 of 37 shots overall.
Unity (5-3) on the other hand, was 27-for-43 overall and drained six 3-pointers.
Wyatt Luchtenburg was Amery's (0-7) scoring leader with six points. He also posted a team-high four rebounds.
Luke Julson, Ray Sowell and Kenny Lepak each scored four points while Gavin Melberg added two. Sowell joined Luchtenburg as the rebounding leader (four) while Melberg picked up a team-high three steals and Lepak, one blocked shot.
Unity was led by Zach Collins (21 points, four steals) and Dan Sorensen (10 points, seven rebounds).
