By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Amery's boys basketball team fell 43-66 to Osceola at home on Feb. 18, marking it's 20th loss of the season.
Osceola (3-16) had 12 players score against the Warriors, led by Ashton Measner with 13 points. Amery (0-20) had 10 players score, led by Raymond Sowell and Wyatt Luchtenburg with eight points each. Sowell also contributed four steals, two assists and a blocked shot while Luchtenburg added four rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots.
Also scoring for the Warriors were Kenny Lepak (six points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals), Jason Oft (six points, two rebounds), Mikey Kurschinski (four points, two rebounds, two steals), Luke Julson (four points, two assists), Gavin Melberg (two points), Dayton White (two points), Lane Frederick (two points, two rebounds) and Charlie Flanum (one points, two rebounds).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.