The Clear Lake boys track and field team won the 9-team Frederic Invite on June 3, topping its nearest competitor by 59 points.
John Pearson set the pace by winning the 800-meter run in a time of 2:09.50. He was also a part of the trio that swept the top three spots in the 1,600-meter run.
Adam Loenser won the 1,600 with a time of 4:49.29. Derek Keier was second (4:50.64), and Pearson took third (4:53.85). The next finisher was nearly 25 seconds behind the Warrior trio.
Loenser and Krier placed first and second, respectively, in the 3,200-meter run with times of 10:44.88 and 11:00.79.
Krier, Pearson, Loenser and Carter Carlson placed second in the 4x800-meter relay, stopping the clock at 9:07.12.
Hunter Pickard won the long jump with a leap of 18-05.75 and the triple jump with a mark of 38-00.50.
Dominic Leintz was second in the 200-meter dash (25.29 seconds) and third in the 110-meter hurdles (19.79 seconds). He was also part of the runner up 4x100-meter relay team (47.94 seconds) along with Angel Guillen, Riley Peterson and Pickard.
Marshall O’Phelan placed third in the 100-meter dash (12.25 seconds).
Gavin Monson earned third place in the 400-meter dash (1:03.98), fourth in the 200-meter dash (27.06 seconds) and seventh in the 100-meter dash (13.30 seconds).
Peterson placed third in the high jump (5-08), long jump (18-04.75) and triple jump (36-06.75).
Team Scores
Clear Lake 163, Shell Lake 104, Valley Christian 75, Siren 70, Frederic 62, Webster 36, Turtle Lake/Clayton 26, New Auburn 23, Prairie Farm 18
