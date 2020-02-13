By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Amery's boys basketball team played its closest game of the season on Feb. 3 when it hosted the Spooner Rails and lost, 42-55.
While no Warriors reached double figures, eight of them got a piece of the scoring action. Luke Julson led the way with nine points and five rebounds. Kenny Lepak added seven points and seven rebounds.
Wyatt Luchtenburg contributed seven points, five rebounds, two assists and blocked shot.
Also scoring for the Warriors (0-16) were Mikey Kurschinksi (four points, two rebounds, two steals), Jason Oft (four points, two rebounds, one block), Charlie Flanum (four points, two rebounds, two steals), Raymond Sowell (four points) and Gavin Melberg (three points).
Spooner's record sits at 4-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.