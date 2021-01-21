The Amery boys hockey team ended last week on a good note.
The Warriors defeated West Salem 6-2 Jan. 16.
“It was a long trip and you could tell the boys had bus legs early on,” said Amery coach Tim Henningsgard. “We need to get this figured out as we hope to travel and play in games like this in the postseason.”
Justin Walter had a game to remember. He scored a goal in each period, including a power play in the second period.
“Justin Walter had a great game, scoring a goal in each period,” Henningsgard said. “He is a great shooter and did a really nice job getting pucks to the night tonight.”
Frederik Henningsgard, Sammy Otto and Blu Anderson accounted for the Warriors’ other goals.
Vincent Greene tallied three assists. Kruse Yuhas added two. Max Mike, Nick Bush, Forrest Alton and Reece Atkins each had one.
Avery Starzecki stopped 28 West Salem shots to earn the win.
Two days earlier, Amery traveled to Rice Lake and fell 3-1.
“We just about got ran out of the barn in the first ten minutes,” Tim Henningsgard explained. “We didn’t seem ready for the speed and really struggled.”
Rice Lake scored two goals in the first nine minutes. Vincent Greene tallied Amery’s lone goal with two seconds left in the first period.
“We battled all game long and had our chance with a 5 on 3 in the last couple of minutes,” Tim Henningsgard said. “We had a great power play and put one off the crossbar but couldn’t find the back of the net.”
Rice Lake outshot Amery 36-20. Avery Starzecki stopped 33 Rice Lake shots.
“Rice Lake is an exceptional team and proved to ourselves that we belong among the state’s best teams,” Tim Henningsgard added.
Amery started the week by scoring two goals in the third period to comeback and defeat Baldwin-Woodville 3-2 Jan. 12.
“We came out flying in the first, controlling the whole period,” Tim Henningsgard said. “We were only able to find the back of the net once but we were creating many opportunities.”
Vincent Greene scored the game winner at the 9 minute, 34 mark of the third period. Less than a minute before, Reece Atkins tied the game off the assist by Justin Walter.
“The second period was just the opposite as the first as it felt like we were on our heels the whole time,” Tim Henningsgard said. “After killing a penalty to start the period, we were lucky to come out of that tied at one.”
Avery Starzecki stopped 32 Baldwin-Woodville shots to earn the win.
The Warriors are now 9-5 overall. They travel to New Richmond 7 p.m., Jan. 21.
