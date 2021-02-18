The Amery girls basketball team saw its season end Feb. 9 as Ashland defeated the Warriors 46-40 in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 regional.
Mariah Waalen led the Warriors with 20 points and eight rebounds. Anna Ganje tossed in five points and five rebounds. Mia Brotzel added five points and four rebounds. Grace Carlson scored four points, four rebounds and five steals.
Drew Granica recorded four points, six rebounds and four assists.
The Warriors finished its season 4-10. They will be saying goodbye to Granica, Waalen, Ganje, Hannah Bottolfson, Kari Eggert and Ally DeLaCruz.
Waalen was the leading scorer, just short of 11 points per game, followed by Carlson’s 7.5. Waalen was also the leading rebounder at 7.9 per game. Carlson was second at 6.6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.