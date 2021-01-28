Mariah Waalen’s 17 points and seven rebounds lifted the Amery girls basketball team to a 36-27 victory over Clear Lake Jan. 19.
Waalen finished 7-for-14 from the field and was 3-for-4 from the free throw line. She also added three steals.
Anna Ganje chipped in with nine points. Grace Carlson pulled down five rebounds. Drew Granica dished out six assists.
Maddie Rosen led Clear Lake with 12 points and 16 rebounds. Clear Lake struggled from the field, finishing 11-for-40.
The win was sandwiched between two losses to Osceola. On Jan. 18, the Warriors went cold from the field in a 45-29 defeat.
Overall, the Warriors finished 9-for-46 from the field. Waalen finished with 11 points and seven rebounds. Mia Brotzel added eight points.
Hattie Fox had a game-high 23 points for Osceola and seven rebounds.
The Chieftains pulled down 29 rebounds to Amery’s 20 and had 10 assists to Amery’s six.
Fox had another good game on Jan. 21 in a 51-39 victory.
She finished with 15 points, three rebounds and three steals. Mallory Johnson had a team-high 18 points and six rebounds.
Drew Granica had 15 points for Amery. Kari Eggert added 11 thanks to three three- pointers.
The Warriors struggled from the field as they made more three pointers (seven) than two pointers (three). Osceola had 33 rebounds compared to Amery’s 17.
Amery is now 3-8 overall. The next two scheduled games against Baldwin-Woodville and Prescott were cancelled. The Warriors now host Elk Mound 7:15 p.m., Feb. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.