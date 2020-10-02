The Amery volleyball team ventured down to Baldwin on Sept. 22 for its road conference opener against the Blackhawks and left with a four-game loss, 25-15, 25-22, 23-25, 25-11.
“It wasn’t our best night out on the court as a whole,” said Amery coach Lisa Markee. “Olivia (Szobody), Sarah (Garves) and Eliza (Carlson) stepped up and jumped into new situations mid-game while we addressed some injuries or needed a shift and they did a great job.”
Mariah Waalen led the offense with five kills, while Jenna Hendrickson and Hannah Van Someren each added two. Van Someren added six digs and 10 set assists, while Waalen recorded five.
“Our reaction times just weren’t there tonight,” Markee said.
