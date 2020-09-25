The Amery volleyball team played three matches last week as its season finally started.
On Sept. 19, the Warriors traveled to New Richmond and fell in four games, 25-15, 25-18, 12-25, 25-18.
“Saturday’s games gave the team a glimpse of what they can do once they got into rhythm in the third game,” explained coach Lisa Markee. “We played a better second game and kept it close with the exception of one rotation at the end, but the team came out ready to take care of our side of the court in the third game.”
Mariah Waalen and Jenna Hendrickson led the Warriors with seven kills each, while Drew Granica chipped in with four kills and four blocks. Hannah Van Someren added four aces, nine digs and 22 assists. Waalen recorded nine digs as well.
“It was fun to see the speed, transitions, and smart plays on the court and the group on the floor working together,” Markee continued. “It put together some of the pieces that will help us move towards where we want to be.”
Seniors honored against Somerset
On Sept. 17, Amery honored its eight seniors against Somerset. Besides Waalen, Granica, Hendrickson, Van Someren, the other four seniors were Sarah Garves, Eliza Carlson, Olivia Szobody and Lilly Streich.
“This is a great group of young women who have been integral in building our program and culture,” Markee explained. “They consistently come in each day – good or bad – with an honest, positive attitude toward moving us forward. They are a hard working, level headed, light-hearted and sometimes silly group of young women.
“After seeing how quickly things changed last spring, we wanted to make sure our seniors would get their day, so we set it up early this season.”
The Warriors fell in three games, 25-12, 25-22, 25-19.
“We had a lot of errors on our side of the court, but the silver lining is that those are the things we have the opportunity to control,” Markee summarized.
Hendrickson led with seven kills and eight digs, while Waalen chipped in with six kills and nine digs. Van Someren recorded 18 assists.
Osceola sweeps Warriors in opener
The season opener for Amery wasn’t a good one as it ran into perennial conference power Osceola and fell 25-17, 25-20, 25-20, Sept. 15.
“Osceola did a nice job serving and we didn’t adjust well causing our first contact to keep us out of system quite often,” Markee said.
Hendrickson had 10 kills, while Waalen chipped in with seven and five digs.
Yet, despite the outcome, Markee was happy to see her players out on the court.
“It was great to get on the court for our first game of the season and the opportunity for our team to start finding our rhythm against another team,” she said.
