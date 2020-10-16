The Amery volleyball team went 1-2 in conference action this past week.
On Oct. 5., the Warriors hosted Prescott and won in four games, 22-25, 25-21, 25-11, 25-22.
“The team came out with great energy even after a busy week and played well,” said coach Lisa Markee. “The team served well, tallying the most aces in a match this season and passed well which gave our offense success finding the holes on the other side of the court.”
Amery finished up with 12 aces, led by Jenna Hendrickson and Mariah Waalen’s three, while Hannah Van Someren, Mia Brotzel and Madison Will each had two.
Hendrickson had 13 kills, while Waalen had 12. Drew Granica chipped in with five. Waalen had 12 digs, while Van Someren had 10 and Delaney Vold finished with nine. Van Someren recorded 34 set assists.
The next night, the Warriors went the distance against Somerset, but fell in five games, 25-23, 25-20, 13-25, 12-25, 15-9.
“The team played really well overall in our fight versus Somerset,” Markee said. “We stuck with them for games one and two playing.
“After the first two games, my assistant coach and floor captain discussed a blocking scheme change against Somerset’s big middle and it worked great. The players behind the block did a great job adjusting to the change and it made a huge difference for games three and four. I was really impressed with the team’s adjustments, but we didn’t adjust quick enough in game five to come out with the win.”
Waalen led the offense with seven kills, three blocks and two aces. Granica chipped in with six kills and six blocks, while Hendrickson had four kills.
Van Someren had 20 assists and three kills. Brotzel and Jadyn Werle each had two aces.
The final match for the week was against New Richmond on Oct. 8 and the Tigers ended up winning in four games, 25-23, 25-12, 16-25, 25-17.
“The team started out strong, but New Richmond played a scrappy game and fought their way back into winning the match,” Markee said. “But, we bounced back to control the third game, but seemed on our heels for much of the match, and not able to capitalize on the opportunities we had.”
Waalen led the offense again with 13 kills, while Hendrickson had 12. Waalen also had 15 digs, while Van Someren recorded 11, and Vold and Granica each had 10.
Van Someren finished with 28 set assists.
