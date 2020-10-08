The Amery volleyball team earned its first conference win by defeating Ellsworth 25-18, 25-20, 25-15 Sept. 29.
“The team played well and capitalized on the opportunities they had in the game,” said coach Lisa Markee.
No other individual stats were available.
Service errors cost Warriors against Central
The Warriors hosted St. Croix Central on Oct. 3 and fell in five games, 18-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-20, 15-7.
“It was a well fought game,” Markee said. “We just had a few too many of our own errors at the end.
“We had too many service errors in close games. Game 2 we had four service errors in a back and forth battle, and in game 1 we had three in a 15 point game.”
Jenna Hendrickson led the offense with 18 kills, followed by Mariah Waalen’s 16. Drew Granica chipped in with eight.
Delaney Vold had three service aces, while Hannah Van Someren and Waalen each had two. Van Someren recorded 30 set assists as Waalen chipped in 22.
Osceola claims a five-set battle
Perennial power Osceola came into Amery Oct. 1 and left with a five-set victory, 25-14, 26-28, 26-24, 25-27, 15-12.
“We started off slow, but the team really came back and competed for the next four games,” Markee said. “It was good to get into a game where we had to compete for each point, come from behind and keep a lead. The team worked hard and just came up a couple points short in the back and forth games.”
Hendrickson again led the offense with 14 kills, followed by Granica and Waalen’s six. Granica also chipped in with three service aces and two blocks. Vold recorded 28 digs, while Van Someren finished with 36 set assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.