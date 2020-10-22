The Amery volleyball team ended its regular season with a three-set win over Ellsworth 25-16, 27-25, 25-19 Oct. 15.
“The team did a nice job capitalizing on the opportunities we had using the blocks and receiving free balls and ran a great offense,” explained Amery coach Lisa Markee. “They played with and created great energy, worked together and moved the offense around. The last two games have given us a great footing for heading into Regionals.”
Jenna Hendrickson led the offense with nine kills, followed by Drew Granica’s seven. Granica also had three aces, while Mariah Waalen and Hendrickson both had two .
Two days earlier, the Warriors fell in three to Baldwin-Woodville, 25-14, 25-20, 25-17.
“While we didn’t come out on the winning side, I thought the team did a nice job moving some missing pieces forward for us as we prepare for tournaments,” Markee said. “We were able to move our offense around, get more people involved, and had some successful attacks from the back row and a faster offense than we were able to connect on. Baldwin-Woodville played a strong game from start to finish and had some great hustle to save some points against our hitting.”
Granica had eight kills and four set assists. Waalen had five kills. Van Someren finished with 14 set assists, three kills and two aces.
Amery traveled to Somerset Oct. 20 for a first-round playoff match. If the Warriors prevailed, they will travel to Osceola Oct. 22.
