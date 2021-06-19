The Turtle Lake/Clayton girls track and field team traveled to Grantsburg on June 8 to compete in the West Lakeland Conference Championship meet and returned home with a third place team finish.
Alexandra Simeon won the conference title in the 200-meter dash in a time of 26.56 seconds. Teammate Mariah Thill was second (27.79 seconds).
Simeon also won the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.51 while teammate Mackenzie Tarman was seconds (1:05.77). The same duo placed 1,2, respectively in the high jump with a matching height of 4-11).
Courtney Tarman, Tayler Andersen, Ella Jansen and Mackenzie Tarman teamed up to win the 4x400-meter relay in 4:32.07.
Simeon placed second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.96 seconds. She was followed across the finish line by Thill (13.19 seconds) and Andersen (13.69 seconds), who placed third and fourth, respectively.
Thill was second in the 300-meter hurdles (49.74 seconds).
Mackenzie Tarman placed second in the 100-meter hurdles (18.18 seconds), followed by Emma Glaubitz in third (20.34 seconds).
Courtney Tarman, Hailey Duffee, Anna Hoffman and Mackenzie Symbal were second in the 4x800-meter relay (11:43.12).
Team Scores
Unity 170, Webster 164, Turtle Lake/Clayton 147, Grantsburg 84, Frederic 46, Siren 42, Clear Lake 11
