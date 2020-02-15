By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Clear Lake's girls' basketball team improved to 17-0 on Feb. 3 with a 66-28 home victory over Glenwood City.
The Warriors built a 36-12 halftime lead and continued to build on that margin throughout the game.
Madison Zimmer led all scorers with 21 points and added four steals and three assists. Maddie Rosen added 17 points, nine rebounds and two steals. And Julianna Rosen joined the double figure club with 11 points, eight rebounds, three steals and a block.
Also scoring for the Warriors were: Teagen Monson (six points), Maggie Rosen (four points, eight rebounds, two assists), Lizzie Rosen (two points, two rebounds, four steals), Brook Cress (two points), Em Roesler (two points), and Lily Hacker (one points, two steals).
The Warriors finished with 19 steals for the game.
Glenwood City (3-14) was led by Delanie Fayerweather with 10 points and five rebounds.
