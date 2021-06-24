School records keep pouring in for Amery’s Alaina Rivard who placed second in the sectional girls shot put competition on June 17 with a school record toss of 39 feet in Osceola. She also placed third in the sectional discus competition with a toss of 116-10, earning her a trip to the state tournament in La Crosse in both events.
Ella Wiliamson brought home a sectional fourth-place finish and state tournament berth in the girls high jump, clearing 5-01.
Gavin Melberg Also earned a trip to the state tournament by placing fourth in the boys sectional 100-meter dash with a time of 11.32 seconds. He also placed sixth in the long jump (19-06.25)
Ella Williamson was fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (17.07 seconds) and 12th in the 300-meter hurdles (51.99 seconds). Grace Carlson placed sixth in the girls high jump (4-10). Jaidyn McAlpine was 10th in the 3,200-meter run (12:52.39). Jenna Hendrickson was 11th in the girls shot put (32-09.75).
Aiden Ziegler placed sixth in the boys 400-meter dash (53.70 seconds).
Amery’s boys 4x400-meter relay team of Kruse Yuhas, Melberg, Aidan Ziegler and Jack Smestad finished seventh (3:39.15) while the 4x200-meter relay team of Yuhas, Melberg, Smestad and Wyatt Luchtenburg finished eighth (1:36.52). The boys 4x800 team of Logan Dockendorf, Nicholas Silvis, Joshua Stauner and Derrick Chute placed eighth (8:53.84).
Yuhas finished 12th in the 200-meter dash prelims (24.76 seconds). Jason Oft was 15th in the triple jump (36-05.5)
Team Scores
Girls
Rice Lake 13, Adams Friendship 10, Osceola 10, Medford Area 8, Amery 98, Lakeland Union 6, Tomahawk 5, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 5, Baldwin-Woodville 4, Hayward 4, Antigo 3, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1, Northwestern 1
Boys
La Crosse Logan 30, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 22, West Salem 21, Osceola 17, Somerset 16, Bloomer 10, Lakeland union 10, Barron 10, Stratford 10, Neillsville 9, Mosinee 9, Northwestern 8, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 8, St. Croix Falls 8, Nekoosa 8, Elk Mound 7, Amery 6, Medford Area 5, Tomahawk 5, Northland Pines 4, Rice Lake 3, Spooner 3, Ashland 2, Stanley-Boy 2, Black River Falls 1
