In a season that began with a lot of uncertainties for the girls’ tennis team, a surprise finish was in store.
A week after tennis ended, the WIAA called inviting Amery to participate in the Wisconsin Team State Tennis Tournament. Eau Claire Regis, sectional champion, had withdrawn. Protocol in this situation is for the sectional runner up, Amery, to replace them at the team state tournament. 15 hours later the team was packed up and heading back to Kohler Sports Core Tennis Arena to play second seeded, Xavier. The team hustled and worked hard but came up short losing 0-7 to the now state champions.
Xavier High School - 7, AMERY HIGH - 0
Singles:
No. 1 - Erika Curtin, Xavier High School def. Sophie Whitley, AMERY HIGH, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2 - Anne Marie Knabe, Xavier High School def. Hannah Bottolfson, AMERY HIGH, 6-4, 6-2.
No. 3 - Maggie McGinnis, Xavier High School def. Lily Marquand, AMERY HIGH, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4 - Ally McGlone, Xavier High School def. Ella Gould, AMERY HIGH, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles:
No. 1 - Kylie McCormick, Xavier High School - Bella Taleon, Xavier High School def. Ally de la Cruz, AMERY HIGH - Deidra Meyer, AMERY HIGH, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 - Carly Bomier, Xavier High School - Mary Van Stratten, Xavier High School def. Alaina Rivard, AMERY HIGH - Truc Nguyen, AMERY HIGH, 6-0, 6-3.
No. 3 - Madie Main, Xavier High School - kelsey Barth, Xavier High School def. Maya Curtis, AMERY HIGH - Annie Zinn, AMERY HIGH, 6-1, 6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.