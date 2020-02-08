By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
The Western Wisconsin Stars girls hockey team ended a three-game slide on Jan. 28 with a 2-2 tie against the Hayward Hurricanes.
Ellie Brice scored the tying goal 14:11 into the third period short handed and unassisted. Then Western Wisconsin (6-10-2) outshot Hayward (9-9-2), 6-1 in overtime to no avail.
Overall, the Stars outshot the Hurricanes, 38-20, and scored the game's first goal 9:07 into the first period as Mackenzie Mike was assisted by Bailey Williams on a power play.
Western Wisconsin led for nearly 13 minutes while Hayward's lead lasted just over two minutes.
Caitlyn Erickson saved 18 of 20 shots faced.
