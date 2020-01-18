By Brett Hart
The Western Wisconsin Stars girls ice hockey team fell into a three-game losing streak with a 1-2 loss to the Madison Metro Lynx in Madison on Jan. 10.
While the Stars (5-7-1) took the early lead on a power play goal by Ellie Brice, it was a short-lived advantage.
Madison (11-2-0) responded with a power play goal of its own less than two minutes later and then scored the winning goal 11 minutes into the third period.
The Lynx outshot the Stars, 28-21 with Lauren Sobczak recording 26 saves. Bailey Williams notched Western Wisconsin's only assist.
