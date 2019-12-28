By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
The Western Wisconsin Stars girls ice hockey team traveled to Somerset on Dec. 17 and lost 1-3 to the second-ranked Eau Claire Area Stars in a game where they were outshot, 31-17.
The Stars (3-3-1) claimed a short-lived first period advantage when Maddie Johnson opened the game's scoring at the 11:01 mark. She was assisted by Erin Huerta and Bailey Williams.
Just 54 seconds later Eau Claire (8-0) responded with a goal by Abby Jochimsen. Then the Stars took the lead 4:42 into the second period as Lauren Carmondy scored short handed and unassisted.The Stars added a third period insurance goal nearly 7 minutes into the third period on a power play.
Stars goalkeeper Caitlyn Erickson finished with 28 saves.
