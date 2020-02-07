By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Amery's 40-73 road loss to Somerset on Jan. 28 marked its 15th consecutive loss this season and 21st straight defeat as a boys basketball program.
Somerset (11-4) was guided by a 21-point, five rebound performance by Ty Madden, who led a trio of double digit scorers.
Amery (0-15) had a pair of players in double figures as well, with Luke Julson taking the lead with 11 points and three rebounds. Wyatt Luchtenburg posted 10 points and two rebounds.
Kenny Lepak paced the Warriors on the boards with eight rebounds to go with his four points and four assists.
Also scoring for Amery were: Mikey Kurschinksi (seven points, three rebounds, two assists), Charlie Flanum (four points, two rebounds), Dayton White (two points, two rebounds) and Raymond Sowell (two points, three rebounds, two assists).
