By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Raymond Sowell and Wyatt Luchtenburg each scored 11 points on Dec. 5 against Grantsburg (3-1), but it was far from enough to overtake the Pirates as the Amery boys basketball team fell 44-70.
Kenny Lepak led the Warriors (0-2) in rebounds with six and also scored three points and tallied two assists. Luke Julson tallied a team-high two steals to go with his eight points and two assists. Jason Oft recorded the Warriors 'only blocked shot of the night and also compiled eight points, and five rebounds.
Sowell pitched in three rebounds to go with his 11 points while Luchtenburg added two rebounds and two assists.
Gavin Melberg scored three points. Dayton White contributed two rebounds. Charlie Flanum added four rebounds and two assists.
