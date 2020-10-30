Consistency and tempo killed the Amery volleyball team’s chances against Somerset in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs Oct. 20.
Somerset eliminated the Warriors 25-22, 25-18, 29-17.
“The girls played hard and kept fighting until the last point, but we ended up with too many errors on our side in some close games and just couldn’t get into a rhythm,” explained Amery coach Lisa Markee.
Jenna Hendrickson led the offense with 14 kills, followed by Mariah Waalen’s nine. Drew Granica added four. Hendrickson added two blocks. Hannah Van Someren recorded 34 set assists.
“The end of any season is always difficult and even more so when you feel like you weren’t able to get into your game,” Markee continued. “This group of seniors has so much to be proud of and has brought so much to our program. They leave some big shoes to fill…but also lots of opportunities for next year’s players to take what they have learned over the years and from this year’s seniors and keep moving us forward.”
The eight seniors are Waalen, Granica, Hendrickson, Van Someren, Sarah Garves, Eliza Carlson, Olivia Szobody and Lilly Streich
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.