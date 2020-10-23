Amery wraps up their regular season at 500 with 4 wins, 4 losses, and 1 tie. On Monday, Amery traveled to Baldwin where they maintained possession much of the game. In the 64th minute of the second half, Justin Walters scored two back-to-back goals and one more giving the Warriors a 3 - 0 lead. Assisting Walters' hat trick was Dayton White with 2 and Otto Whitley. Josh Stauner scored the 4th goal with an assist by Ryder Fern. The team held Baldwin off until the 80th minute of play, allowing the one goal. The final score was 4-1.
Thursday's game was home against New Richmond. It was a great display of improvement since their last match-up. Coach Benti expressed, "It was incredible to see the boys play on the back line exactly the way we have been working on. The passing was brilliant as well. New Richmond is an incredible Division 2 team and there's no denying their sheer quality all over the field". New Richmond's ability to tighten the field, kept Amery's offense from taking the ball in to the goal with only 2 attempts on goal. Amery held New Richmond for 33 minutes of play, a testimony to the intensity the team displayed. The defense accumulated 12 one-on-one tackles (Bohn with 6 and Otto with 4), 30 clears and 18 saves in goal.
The Amery Warriors will begin post-season competition on Tuesday, October 20th at Osceola beginning at 7:00 pm. The teams are 1-1 for head-to-head competition on the season.
(0) comments
