By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Sixteen minutes into the third period of Saturday's 5-3 road win over the Black River Falls Tigers, Amery hockey player Mac Smith picked up his second assist of the game and 100th career point, placing him seventh in the state in scoring with 48 points. It also secured the Warriors fourth consecutive victory.
"I was super happy for Mac," Coach Tim Henningsgard said. "He has worked very hard his entire career to become the player that he is today."
"This first period was about as poor as we could play for 17 minutes," Coach Henningsgard added. "With the effort we have been getting the last month, that was pretty disappointing."
The Warriors (15-5-0) fired off 12 unsuccessful shots in the period while allowing the Tigers (8-8-0) to score on 50 percent of their shots to claim a 2-0 advantage.
"The effort in the second was much better," Coach Henningsgard said. "All three lines had many chances to score in the 26 shots we put on net."
Those 26 shots results in three Jackson Henningsgard goals - two unassisted including one that was shorthanded. They also provided Smith's first assist of the night.
Jackson Henningsgard completed his Texas hat trick just 17 seconds into the third period with his second shorthanded goal of the game, giving the Warriors a 4-2 advantage.
After giving up another BRF goal just over three minutes later, Smith and Henningsgard assisted Asher Page for the game's final goal, placing Henninsgard third in the state in scoring with 54 points.
"It was a pretty special game for Jackson," Coach Henningsgard said. "He was dominant in the second period. I am not sure if I have ever coached a player who scored four goals in a row like he did the second and third."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.