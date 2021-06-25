The Turtle Lake/Clayton girls track and field team competed at the WIAA Division 3 sectional meet in Cameron on June 17 and qualified two athletes for the state meet (in five events) in La Crosse.
Alexandra Simeon won the sectional 200-meter dash title with a time of 27.15 seconds and was the high jump champion, clearing 5-03.
She was third in the 400-meter dash (1:01.12). She also picked up a fourth state-qualifying spot by placing fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.15 seconds.
Mariah Thill qualified for state in the 300-meter hurdles with a second place sectional time of 47.99 seconds.
Thill was also sixth in the 100-meter dash (13.21 seconds) and seventh in the 200-meter dash (28.07 seconds). Mackenzie Tarman placed seventh in the 100-meter hurdles (17.69 seconds), ninth in the high jump (4-08), and was 11th in the 400 meter dash (1:06.02).
Top 10 Team Scores
Ladysmith 74, Glenwood City 57.50, Unity 51, Webster 48.5, Chequamegon 48.5, Turtle Lake/Clayton 47, Prairie Farm 56, Colfax 40, Gillman 36, Durand 24, Flambeau 24, Immanuel Lutheran 24
